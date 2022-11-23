Boort will echo with the sounds of classical music next month when the Melbourne Grammar School Symphony Orchestra travels to the tiny town for a rare orchestral performance.
The concert will be a part of the orchestra's first country Victoria tour in 21 years which will also see performances at Wycheproof, Maryborough and Echuca.
The Melbourne Grammar School Symphony Orchestra, which comprises about 100 students drawn from Years 9-12, is renowned for exceptional standard of musicianship and high calibre repertoire.
About 85 students will be travelling over nine days and 3200 kilometres around Victoria in December performing for the public in 11 regional locations.
The concerts which will be of various sizes and levels of formality in venues great and small.
Some nights they'll perform in modern theatres, others in heritage halls, sometimes in farm sheds, and sometimes under the stars.
The orchestra last toured through regional Victoria in 2001.
Orchestra conductor Pat Miller said the tour would offer regional Victorians a "wonderful opportunity to experience a full orchestra live in their towns".
"It's going to be huge," Mr Miller said.
"These incredibly talented students will showcase their skills in classical favourites by composers such as Brahms, Elgar and Tchaikovsky, alongside new works written especially for, and about, country Victoria.
"There will also be film music including the ever-popular Harry Potter theme song, and we might throw in a few surprises along the way."
The students will also visit local historic and other points of interest each district.
"By performing in, and for, rural communities, we hope our young musicians will gain an insight into life in, and history of, regional and rural Australia," Mr Miller said.
"We also want our students to appreciate the importance of giving generously of their time, expertise and funds raised to these communities."
The tour will cover the length and breadth of Victoria, from the Gippsland Lakes to the Murray River, from the dairy farms of the Western District to the grain silos of the Mallee.
The orchestra travel on a chartered train complete with sleeping carriages, which will be the students' home as they bring their music to the people of regional Victoria.
"It's all-too-rare for country towns to host a full orchestra, so we expect this to be an unforgettable musical adventure for musicians and audience alike," Mr Miller said.
The Melbourne Grammar School Symphony Orchestra has performed in every Australian state and in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Pacific islands and the United Kingdom.
"Providing our music students with a range of performance experiences is an important part of Melbourne Grammar's music program," Mr Miller said.
"It gives them the experience of a professional musician and, we hope, many will explore this as a future career option."
All proceeds from the orchestra's performances will be donated back to local communities.
The orchestra's itinerary includes:
For information about the Melbourne Grammar School Symphony Orchestra tour and how to book for other tour events, go to mgs.vic.edu.au
