Pro Tour tennis back on court for Bendigo summer

International professional tennis returns to Bendigo this summer.
Starting on December 12-18 are UTR Pro Tennis Tour events for men and women to be hosted by the Bendigo Regional Tennis Centre.
Both men and women will compete for equal shares of a $30,000 AUD prize pool, with the winners to take home $5,000.
The event will include singles matches only with a main draw of 16 direct entries and four wildcards.
Bendigo Tennis Association competitions coordinator Kyle Smith said the UTR event would showcase elite-level tennis for central Victorian fans.
"The Bendigo Regional Tennis Centre is fortunate to have the ability to host these pro tour events bringing international standard tennis to the region," he said.
"We're grateful to be in a position where we are regularly in discussions to host events of this stature.
"The Bendigo Tennis Association looks forward to accommodating the players during their time in Bendigo with our team of staff and volunteers ready to ensure a successful event.
"We hope everyone enjoys a week of top-tier tennis before the Christmas break."
The round robin stages of the tournament will be held from Monday December 12 to Friday December 16 before the elimination playoffs serve into action on the weekend.
The Nolan Street tennis complex has become a standard venue on the annual pro tour calendar having hosted several events in recent years.
