The Bendigo Spirit's brilliant start to the WNBL season has only made Tessa Lavey hungrier to get a basketball back in her hands.
As she completed her AFLW commitments with the Richmond Tigers, Lavey watched the Spirit's three victories and couldn't help but smile.
The former Opals' point guard will make her season debut in the Spirit's next game in Townsville on December 2.
"It's refreshing. I think we have a really great group and I'm very happy to be back in basketball mode,'' Lavey said.
"I'm getting switched on to get back out on the court.
"I've watched all our games so far and that only made me more excited to get back out there.
"We have a great mix of experience, youth and leadership. I can't wait to get up to Townsville to play."
New Spirit coach Kennedy Kereama has implemented a playing style that is easy on the eye for spectators.
Lavey said it's just as much fun for the players to execute it.
"It's not repetitive and it's a read and react type of offence,'' Lavey said.
"The biggest thing we're going to pride ourselves on is our defence. The players are really driven in that area and want to be great at it.
"Kennedy drives it as well and he has some good rules in place that make it exciting to play."
Lavey helped Richmond advance to its first AFLW finals series where the Tigers eventually lost to North Melbourne in the second week of the finals.
She had a few days off at the completion of the season before joining her Spirit team-mates at training.
"Physically, I feel really good,'' she said.
"Richmond did a great job of looking after my body and I'm sure the Spirit will be the same.
"As a group (at Richmond) we grew a lot. We made finals and we won seven games in a row, so that was pretty cool.
"There's a lot of good things to come with the Richmond Football Club."
Lavey made the transition to AFL despite not playing footy as a junior.
She's shown marked signs of improvement each year.
"I feel more comfortable, which is a credit to the team and the coaching staff getting me up to speed,'' she said.
"I hadn't played footy my whole life, I think this was my third season playing football.
"They've made it easy for me and I just want to compete."
For the first time since her early seasons with the Spirit, Lavey will compete for playing time in the Spirit's talent-laden backcourt.
Kelly Wilson, Abbey Wehrung and Alex Wilson have started the season in superb style.
"I just want to contribute where I can because I know they've been playing really well,'' she said.
"I want to do my bit and enjoy some basketball."
The Spirit are sitting pretty with a 3-0 record, but the are no signs of the players getting ahead of themselves.
"You can see the growth in the league coming through,'' she said.
"The quality of the players that have come in from America and overseas is impressive. That's a credit to the league in our marketable we are as a group.
"Anyone can beat anyone in this league so you have to be on your toes. It makes it a great product for the public to come out and watch."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.