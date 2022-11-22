Extended minutes for Daniels in Pelicans' big win over Warriors

For the second time this season, Bendigo's Dyson Daniels missed out on the opportunity to guard NBA superstar Steph Curry.
Daniels didn't play in the Pelicans' win over the Golden State Warriors earlier this month, while Curry was missing in the return clash in New Orleans on Tuesday (AEDT).
The Warriors were missing a host of stars, with Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins all rested on the second night of back-to-back matches.
As expected, the Pelicans won comfortably 128-83, with Daniels getting the opportunity to play extended minutes in the second-half.
Daniels played 20 minutes in total and had nine points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Daniels made a couple of nice lay-ups off some strong drives to the basket, while the highlight of his performance was a steal off the Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga which led to a dunk in the open court.
Daniels also connected on a three-pointer in the final term as the Pelicans cruised to the second-largest win in franchise history.
"He's solid all-round, defensivley and offensively,'' Pelicans' guard Devonte Graham said of Daniels post-game.
"He really don't make many mistakes. He plays hard, he rebounds, he can pass and he can knock down shots."
The Pelicans' next two games are on the road, starting with a trip to San Antonio on Thursday (AEDT).
