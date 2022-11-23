A Maryborough resident with a varied background, Richard Woolley believes Australia is "on a slippery downhill slide with dictatorial governance at all levels". The Freedom party, which he is running for, emerged out of protests about the state government's COVID-19 restrictions and has a grab bag of policies, including "100 per cent GST refunds for small business", the exploitation of Victoria's gas reserves and the criminalisation of "gender transition therapy and surgery" for minors. Like the party's deputy leader, former Liberal National MP Aidan McLindon, who is running against the Premier in the seat of Mulgrave, Mr Woolley is giving third spot on his how-to-vote card to the Liberal candidate for the seat.