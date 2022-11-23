Steve Serpell, Family First Victoria
Bendigo identity Steve Serpell, who was previously involved with the Australia Christian Lobby (ACL), says he was motivated to run for Family First because the party is speaking up about the prevalence of "woke" ideology. Family First wants to defend "freedom of speech and religion" and see an end to "queer gender theory" in schools, Mr Serpell says. It also wants "sensible energy policy that provides affordable and reliable electricity and no cost of living hikes".
Ken Price, Liberal party
Castlemaine gardener Ken Price says through his work he has met a lot of people waiting for health treatment and he was inspired to run by the Liberal party's plan to "fix the health crisis". New hospitals in Mildura and Wodonga, and the upgrade of the Daylesford hospital would take pressure off Bendigo health services, Mr Price said. The party's promise to "unlock 50,000 new lots of land in regional Victoria to address housing affordability could also benefit Bendigo West, while promised tax cuts would help people struggling with the cost of living.
Victoria Maxwell, Animal Justice Party
Former teacher, now business owner and writer of young adult fiction and "empowering spiritual non-fiction" Victoria Maxwell believes local wildlife is in urgent need of protection and says she is committed to doing all she can to end the culling of kangaroos and securing better protection for native animals. The Castlemaine resident emphasises her party's commitment to ending recreational duck shooting and greyhound racing and strongly supports its plan to make subsidised veterinary care affordable to people on low incomes.
Marilyn Nuske, Independent
A family and litigation lawyer who was an Animal Justice Party candidate in 2018, Marilyn Nuske has been pivotal in several animal-focused organisations. She is president of the Association for Conservation of Australian Dingoes, founder of the Brumby Action Group and a member of the Regional Victorians Opposed to Duck Shooting, and has campaigned against kangaroo shooting and the use of 1080. A galvanising issue for the Castlemaine resident is the "appalling" lack of social housing, which she sees impacting many vulnerable women, in particular.
Richard Woolley, Freedom Party of Victoria
A Maryborough resident with a varied background, Richard Woolley believes Australia is "on a slippery downhill slide with dictatorial governance at all levels". The Freedom party, which he is running for, emerged out of protests about the state government's COVID-19 restrictions and has a grab bag of policies, including "100 per cent GST refunds for small business", the exploitation of Victoria's gas reserves and the criminalisation of "gender transition therapy and surgery" for minors. Like the party's deputy leader, former Liberal National MP Aidan McLindon, who is running against the Premier in the seat of Mulgrave, Mr Woolley is giving third spot on his how-to-vote card to the Liberal candidate for the seat.
Matt Bansemer, Independent
A Liberal Democrats candidate in this year's federal election, 'libertarian' and solar industry engineer Matt Bansemer is now going it alone with a "free market solution for energy" platform which involves removing targets, subsidies and fixed prices, enabling the development of nuclear power and introducing a carbon tax which would be paid to citizens. He is opposed to the construction of high voltage energy connector VNI West, disapproves of a lot of Labor's public spending, believes schools should set their own curriculum and opposes the government's gender identity laws.
Maree Edwards, ALP
The sitting member since 2011, who in 2018 won with over 53 per cent of the first preference vote, Maree Edwards says she is proud of the Andrews government's record on jobs, education and healthcare and what it has delivered for the electorate. This includes school and kindergarten upgrades, art and community space developments and big infrastructure projects in Bendigo. Ms Edwards has pledged several big ticket items in Bendigo West if re-elected, including $4.1m for Camp Hill Primary School.
James Searle, Australian Greens
Long-time Greens member James Searle, who relocated to central Victoria in April, is a former councillor at the City of Yarra in Melbourne who works as treasurer for the Retail and Fast Food Workers Union. Mr Searle says his focus is on the broader Greens policy platform, including housing affordability, better access to public healthcare and urgent action on climate change. He argues "a strong Greens vote sends an important message to Labor that they can't take safe seats for granted".
Wayne Taylor, Legalise Cannabis Victoria
Wayne Taylor's single-policy party Legalise Cannabis Victoria wants to see the drug regulated and taxed, arguing the money raised would create a major funding stream for social or infrastructure projects and that legalisation would promote tourism and jobs. The party also hopes to get laws around drug driving changed to reflect the fact that the presence of THC in a person's system doesn't necessarily mean they are intoxicated. Mr Taylor also describes himself as an environmentalist, who feels strongly about the issue of housing affordability.
