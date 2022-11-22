Bendigo rider Lilyth Jones clinches gold in Fred Icke Road Race

Bendigo cyclist Lilyth Jones overcame wet conditions on the weekend to win the B-Grade division of the 2022 Fred Icke Road Race.
The Bendigo and District Cycling Club rider was first over the line in the 100km race throughout Ballarat.
Jones finished in 3:08:54 and was 10 seconds ahead of Ivana Cicchelli (Eastern CC) in second, followed by Georgia Lenton-Williams (Hawthorn CC) in third.
Only a handful of races were held for the 62nd edition of the Ballarat Sebastopol CC's biggest annual event as heavy wind and rain forced the cancellation of the afternoon events.
This coming weekend the BDCC will be hosting a road race of its own.
On Sunday senior riders will take on the Emu Creek Scratch Race.
Also on the calendar next month is the annual Christmas Carnival at Tom Flood Sports Centre on Thursday December 29.
One of the key events at the carnival is the annual Lindsay Harrington Memorial Wheel Race.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.