Bendigo rider Lilyth Jones clinches gold in Fred Icke Road Race

By Anthony Pinda
Updated November 22 2022 - 3:25pm, first published 2:30pm
Lilyth Jones secures gold medal in 100km B-Grade women's race.

Bendigo cyclist Lilyth Jones overcame wet conditions on the weekend to win the B-Grade division of the 2022 Fred Icke Road Race.

