Police seek help to find Sammi-Jo Ramsay

DC
By David Chapman
Updated November 22 2022 - 3:15pm, first published 1:00pm
Warrant issued over deception offences

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate 31-year-old Sammi-Jo Ramsay (pictured).

