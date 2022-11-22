Warrant issued over deception offences

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate 31-year-old Sammi-Jo Ramsay (pictured).
A warrant has been issued following deception offences in the Bendigo and Tatura areas during 2021 and a theft matter in the Long Gully area earlier this year.
Ramsay is known to frequent the Bendigo, Cooma, Tatura and Kyabram areas.
Investigators have released an image of Ramsay in the hope someone may have information on her current whereabouts.
She is about 170cm tall, of solid build with brown hair and facial piercings.
Anyone who sights Ramsay or has information about her whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
