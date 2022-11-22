Mawson named as Melbourne Vixens Academy athlete

Gisborne goal specialist Claudia Mawson will spend another season learning from the best at the Melbourne Vixens Academy.
It marks Mawson's second year in the program after coming on board earlier this year.
The purpose of the academy is to provide Victorian players with a pathway to elite netball.
They will undertake several sessions throughout the year focused on individual skill, overall development and provide an insight into the culture of the Vixens.
Led by academy head coach Susan Meaney, the 13-strong team of players will see exactly what it's like to be a part of a Suncorp Super Netball squad.
"It's a privilege to be involved in the Vixens Academy program, to have the opportunity to work with our up-and-coming talent so they can be exposed to a Vixens high performance training environment," Meaney said.
"You've got the likes of head coach Simone McKinnis and assistant coach Di Honey who have such a wealth of experience together and success with their athletes, combined with Vixens players coming in and taking some of the sessions.
"They're learning from them first-hand, not only their on-court experience but how to carry themselves as high performance athletes, how to manage themselves as athletes and people.
"It's an incredible opportunity for these young athletes."
The Academy has had its success stories, with past graduate Rahni Samasan getting a Vixens call-up in 2021 and making the most of the opportunity to earn a full-time contract in 2022.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.