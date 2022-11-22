Bendigo Advertiser

Mawson named as Melbourne Vixens Academy athlete

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated November 22 2022 - 4:29pm, first published 1:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Claudia Mawson played an integral role with Gisborne FNC during the 2022 Bendigo Football Netball League season.

Gisborne goal specialist Claudia Mawson will spend another season learning from the best at the Melbourne Vixens Academy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.