There's not long left until the votes will be tallies and the winner of the 2022 Victorian state election is announced.
In Bendigo West, first-time candidate Ken Price is aiming to take Maree Edwards seat, which she has held since 2010.
Mr Price, a gardener from Castlemaine, said he was impassioned to run for state politics after seeing the Liberal party's plan to spend big on healthcare.
"In my work as I've been working with people in their gardens I've seen in particular the strain there is on the health system," he said
"People on waiting lists for weeks, months even over a year, waiting for basic treatment, surgery, sometimes doctors appointments.
"This is a big thing... before the pandemic and even now it's an even bigger problem, the crisis in the health system."
The Liberal government has pledged to shelve the Cheltenham to Box Hill rail line and redirect funds into health.
Mr Price said building new hospitals in Mildura and Wodonga and upgrading the Daylesford hospital could benefit Bendigo.
"We haven't got any headline grabbing multi-million dollar commitments for Bendigo specifically, but... all of those things are going to take pressure off our doctors and nurses here in Bendigo and our hospital," he said.
Other Liberal party commitments Mr Price said could benefit Bendigo West include the promise to "unlock" 150,000 lots of land across the state, 50,000 of which he said would be in regional Victoria, to address housing affordability.
He said promised tax cuts would improve the cost of living, while the Liberal party would also increase funding to anti-corruption body IBAC.
