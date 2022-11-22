AN aquatic weed control vessel will take to Lake Weeroona next week in an effort to remove weeds growing in the water.
Lake Weeroona is battling an infestation of curly pondweed (Potamogeton crispus) as a result of recent rainfall and environmental conditions.
The weed is a common species that grows in shallow lakes that have a high nutrient content.
"Recent rainfall and the current environmental conditions have been advantageous to the weed growth in Lake Weeroona," City of Greater Bendigo parks and natural reserves manager Chris Mitchell said.
"The last time we had this level of weed growth at Lake Weeroona was in 2017."
Council has secured a water treatment expert company to remove the weeds growing in the lake.
"The city has secured the services of Aquatic Technologies who will use an aquatic weed control vessel to harvest the weeds," Mr Mitchell said.
"Harvesting work is expected to start on Monday, November 28, and should take approximately a week to complete.
"The work will benefit all users of the lake and generally improve the look of the area."
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
