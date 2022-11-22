Taekwondo National Championships to be held in Bendigo at Red Energy Arena

The City of Greater Bendigo is weeks away from hosting the Taekwondo National Championships.
After the success of hosting the tournament back in 2017, the sport's national body is returning to the city.
Bendigo Taekwondo head instructor David Atkinson, who will be competing at the championships, said it was a buzz for all involved with the sport.
"In total our club will have four competing," Atkinson said
"They all qualified via the Victorian championships after competing against the best athletes from across the state."
Among the local competitors are juniors Abbie Growse and Neriah Davies who will be competing at nationals for the first time in addition to Marcia Arnold who will be active within the Poomsae discipline.
Off the mats the club will also be hard at work behind the scenes as several members will be volunteering to help assist run the tournament.
Australian Taekwondo CEO Heather Garriock was delighted to showcase the sport's national tournament in regional Victoria.
"We're excited to return to Bendigo with a new-look event for the local region to enjoy and the opportunity to showcase taekwondo's fight night in a way not seen before," Garriock said.
"Event feedback from our 2021 National Championships showed 37 per cent of state representation came from Victoria, followed by New South Wales at 28 per cent.
"We took this information into consideration when determining the location for this year's event."
The event will be held at Red Energy Arena from December 3-4 and see hundreds of athletes, coaches and officials in action for two days of competition.
Athletes qualified for nationals after strong performances at state level championships.
Disciplines at nationals include Kyorugi sparring and Poomsae patterns, in addition to board breaking.
There will also be a feature event in the marquee Fight Night which will decide the gold and silver medallists within the world championship weight divisions.
"We seek to produce our events with an international flair and deliver an experience for our athletes, coaches and fans that is usually only found overseas," Garriock said.
"We're really grateful for the generous support of the City of Greater Bendigo and the Victorian State Government in supporting our event and our vision to transform taekwondo in Australia.
"We encourage Victorians who enjoy combat sports to make the trip to Bendigo and experience taekwondo."
