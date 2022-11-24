DETAILS:
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Elders Easy Sale closes Wednesday 14 December at 2pm
Indicative sale price $690,000 - $740,000
AGENCY: Elders Real Estate Bendigo
AGENT: Martin Skahill 0427 431 744
INSPECT: Saturday 10.15 - 10.45am
Standing proudly behind its picket fence is this three bedroom modern interpretation of an historic abode.
Entering through the solid timber door with stunning stained glass panels you will be instantly charmed with the 10 foot ceilings, ceiling roses, dado boards, French doors and ornamental fireplaces with decorative inlays and timber mantels and surrounds.
Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here.
The kitchen is spacious, stylish and high quality with soft close cabinetry, a double dishwasher, corner pantry and a timber topped island bench. Blackbutt timber floors have recently been installed across the expanse of the kitchen, meals and living room resulting a harmonious addition to this heritage home. Comprehensively appointed with the modern conveniences you would hope for, including ducted heating and cooling and ceiling fans, while hidden 'extras' include keyless digital entry, hard wired surround sound, insulation in all internal walls and more.
The beautifully landscaped 508sqm allotment is within walking distance to the CBD, railway station, restaurants, boutique shopping, tourist attractions and the Arts Precinct.
This is a quality home in an outstanding location that has withstood the test of time.
