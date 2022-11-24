The kitchen is spacious, stylish and high quality with soft close cabinetry, a double dishwasher, corner pantry and a timber topped island bench. Blackbutt timber floors have recently been installed across the expanse of the kitchen, meals and living room resulting a harmonious addition to this heritage home. Comprehensively appointed with the modern conveniences you would hope for, including ducted heating and cooling and ceiling fans, while hidden 'extras' include keyless digital entry, hard wired surround sound, insulation in all internal walls and more.