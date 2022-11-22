Goulburn-Murray Water (GMW) is reminding people planning to undertake works on GMW-owned land to ensure they are licensed to do so.
GMW's occupation licence covers landscaping, vegetation management, and construction and repairs of structures such as jetties and boat ramps.
GMW Flood and Recovery general manager Daniel Irwin said it was important people obtained the necessary licences before starting works on GMW land.
"We understand the recent floods have meant many people in our region wish to replace or undertake significant repairs on private recreational infrastructure on GMW land," he said.
"In addition to storing water for customers, our storages provide various recreational opportunities for communities and landholders.
"Our licensing process ensures any works on GMW land are safe and do not impact other users' enjoyment of the storage, so it is crucial that anyone who thinks they might need a licence applies for one."
For more information on works approvals on GMW land, including what structures are allowed and how to apply for, renew, transfer, vary or cancel an existing occupation licence, visit gmwater.com.au/foreshore-occupation-licences
If customers have any questions about their requirements or existing occupation licence, they can call their local storage manager to discuss their needs or can email PropertyLandDealings@gmwater.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
