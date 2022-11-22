A more dynamic forward line and an increase in drive off half-back are the starting points for Strathfieldsaye's bid to go one step better in the BFNL in 2023.
The 2022 runners-up kickstarted their pre-season training at Tannery Lane on Monday night.
Under the watchful eye of veteran coach Darryl Wilson, a youthful looking group braved the wintery conditions.
"We have such a young list again, so we're mindful of not going too hard, too early,'' Wilson said.
"The playing group enjoys being around each other, so we thought we'd get rolling."
The departure of Kallen Geary to Eaglehawk and the continued doubt surrounding Shannon Geary's future at the Storm forces a changing of the guard of sorts for the club.
They've added a couple of new faces and one familiar face already as they try to build a squad that can challenge for the flag again next year.
Highly-rated half-back Luke Webb has signed with the club as a playing assistant coach.
A graduate of the Tasmania Devils under-18 program, Webb arrives at Strathfieldsaye after a stint in the Geelong VFL squad and he was also part of premiership success with Geelong Football League club St Joseph's.
"He's a player we targeted because he's such a nice kick and he'll provide us with some leadership,'' Wilson said of 26-year-old Webb.
"In the grand final we thought we struggled to get an exit with our kicking. I know it was wet, but we tended to go long a bit too much.
"Luke's in that age group that we don't have a lot of. We had a bit of a gap there, so we thought it was important to get someone of his experience and leadership qualities.
"He's more of a backman than midfield, but he has played forward as well.
"He gives us a bit of flexibility that way, but we've predominantly got him as someone who can play off half-back.
"We lost Kal (Geary), we're not sure what Shannon (Geary) is going to do, so we needed to fill a hole off half-back.
"From the grand final side we get Luke in and get Mitch Hallinan back, so that's a pretty good sign for us."
Forward of the ball the Storm have two key additions - Jack Exell and Alex Powell.
Exell, the son of former Geelong and Fitzroy forward Gavin Exell, is a former Bendigo Pioneer who kicked a century of goals for Violet Town this year and won the Kyabram and District league best and fairest.
Powell returns to Strathfieldsaye for a second stint with the club.
The athletic marking forward played with Bridgewater and Tooleybuc in recent years.
Exell and Powell, plus the class of Lachlan Sharp and James Schischka and the upside of Caleb Ernst, shape as a match-up headache for opposition defences.
"Jack's a different type of forward,'' Wilson said.
"We certainly don't expect him to come in and kick 100 goals like he did this year, we've brought him in to take some heat off Sharpy.
"Alex won the best and fairest at Tooleybuc this year. He left us a few years ago, but I think he comes back a more mature player.
"We're very happy to have him back at the club."
It all adds up to the Storm having another strong and deep squad in 2023.
"There was some doom and gloom early on, but we haven't lost many of our senior group,'' Wilson said.
"We've lost a few of the reserves guys, but we've been through that before.
"We've got a couple more senior players that we're hoping to get, so we're comfortable with where we're at."
