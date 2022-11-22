Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ
Photos

Strathfieldsaye Storm beefs up defence, forward line for 2023 campaign

By Adam Bourke
Updated November 22 2022 - 5:11pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Strathfieldsaye's Hunter Lawrence at the Storm's first pre-season training session on Monday night. Picture by Darren Howe

A more dynamic forward line and an increase in drive off half-back are the starting points for Strathfieldsaye's bid to go one step better in the BFNL in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.