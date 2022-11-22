LVFNL: Inglewood on heartfelt search for A-Grade netball coach

Inglewood is on the lookout for a head coach to lead its A-Grade netball squad for the 2023 Loddon Valley Football Netball League season.
The club has been searching for months to fill the role, but each avenue continues to end up fruitless.
IFNC netball operations manager Shasta Maher said it had been a challenging process.
"We've received no applications for our senior position," Maher said.
"I've asked eight people if they are interested but unfortunately the timing just hasn't been right.
"It's been very hard.
"We're in the process of rebuilding and we're trying to get everything going again but with no coach it's made the process quite difficult."
In the most recent LVFNL season the team was unable to field an A-Grade side. The COVID-19 interrupted 2021 season was the last time the team was in action.
Maher said several players had committed to play, but there was still plenty of room for others to jump on board.
However, one positive has been appointing an experienced panel of coaches to lead the club's junior teams.
Nat Rodwell has been named as the minis coach, while Maher will lead the 13-and-under squad and Rebecca Luckman is coaching 15-and-under.
Sharna Lewis, who has just joined the club, will make her debut as the 17-and-under coach.
Lewis is also looking for more players to help bolster her team's roster for the season.
Trials for the club's teams will be held on Monday November 28 and Thursday December 1 at the Golden City Netball Courts from 6pm.
For more information or to register please visit https://www.facebook.com/InglewoodFNC.
During the 2022 LVFNL grand final day, Maiden Gully YCW took command securing a handful of premierships across a range of grades.
A stirring eight-goal A-grade premiership over Mitiamo put the icing on the cake.
The Eagles made it a clean sweep of the five grand finals they contested on their home court at Marist College, claiming premierships in A-grade, B-grade, C-grade, C-reserve and 17-and-under.
Never before had a club dominated Loddon Valley grand final day with such authority, with the previous best being three premiership wins in a day by several clubs.
Inglewood, which did not field a team in this year's A-grade competition, was the last team to win flags in the top three senior grades back in 1994.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.