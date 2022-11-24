DETAILS:
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
$700,000 - $750,000
LAND: 728sqm
AGENCY: Ray White Bendigo
AGENT: Ella Douch 0447 404 377 and Brent Mason 0466 897 917
INSPECT: By appointment
The front facade is modern and stands out giving this beautiful family home a contemporary look, with exposed aggregate leading you to the front entrance. Stepping inside you are instantly met with the luxury this home has to offer, situated at the front of the home is the open-plan kitchen, living and dining area, full with natural light. The kitchen offers plenty of storage and bench space, and a butlers pantry.
located at the rear of the home is the spacious master bedroom with vj panelling feature wall, pendant lighting, ensuite and walk-in robe. The third bedroom is next to the this and could make an ideal study, while the remaining spacious bedrooms are both off the living area.
Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here.
The entertaining area is easily accessed by glass sliding doors from the main living area, perfect for entertaining with outdoor blinds, bar overlooking the backyard, and large shed and carport offering additional covered parking.
This stunning property also includes ample storage space, ducted heating, evaporative cooling, secure fencing and low maintenance landscaping.
A great locale, only 10 minutes to the heart of Bendigo and within minutes you can easily access plenty of services including Epsom Village, recreational reserve, schools, and much more.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.