DETAILS:
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
$1,450,000 - $1,550,000
LAND: 460sqm
AGENCY: McKean McGregor
AGENT: Bec Allen 0438 528 091
INSPECT: By appointment
Fully renovated throughout in the very heart of the city centre, this luxurious property is 'Pearly Gates' - the ultimate hideaway. This immaculate property consists of a considered and luxurious renovation of the original 1880s-era two-storey home.
Hidden away behind large, automated gates, this oasis offers excellent off-street parking and a stunning landscaped garden providing multiple areas to sit and enjoy the tranquillity of the mature planting and private facade.
The bottom floor of the property features a grand entry with a bedroom/guest room/office to one side and stairs to the other which take you to the second level. Stairs at the exterior of the home also lead up to the second floor, providing excellent access regardless of usage.
A stunning open plan kitchen, living and dining space at the top of the stairs is beautifully designed with French doors to the balcony and a large skylight above the kitchen flooding the room with natural light.
A formal lounge at the end of the hall is private and stylish with mid-century light fittings and custom cabinetry. Beyond this space is a large master with raked ceiling, walk-in robe and lavish ensuite with spa bath and doors opening to a private decked courtyard.
The landscaped Japanese garden, Merbau deck with feature lighting and mature trees are an absolute delight.
