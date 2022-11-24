DETAILS:
Bed 6 | Bath 5 | Car 4
$1,495,000 - $1,600,000
LAND: 1400sqm
AGENCY: Bendigo Real Estate
AGENT: Nekti Tzouroutis 0412 242 321 and Laura Campbell 0407 534 950
INSPECT: By appointment
'Belmont' is a name from the old gold days of 19th century Bendigo. It's also etched on the glass above the formal loungeroom entrance of this heritage property, circa 1870s. It's a sure sign you're in the presence of a grand dame.
Admired by many and owned by few, this prominent Golden Square property, in the heart of the historic business district, has seen some boom times, however none quite like the present.
The red brick beauty has been lavished with a lux renovation deeming it the cream of goldfields architecture.
While the stats are impressive; two floors featuring six plush bedrooms, five designer bathrooms, four character-filled living areas and two studies.
It's the period features that ultimately prevail, including a 10-metre long wine cellar tasting room.
Consider soaring timber-lined ceilings, dark gleaming floorboards, deep cornices, fireplaces with timber mantlepieces, candy-coloured leadlight and exposed brick and sandstone walls.
There's also a large downstairs studio, with ensuite and a separate entrance, which is ideal for guests, or even an Airbnb accommodation.
A contemporary kitchen has marble benchtops and Miele appliances. The bathrooms are simply beautiful; one downstairs features a classic clawfoot bath and those stand-out stone walls, imagine laying back with a book and having a leisurely soak.
The built-in robes and cabinets throughout are top quality and in keeping with the home's heritage integrity. As is the imported Axminster carpet and Hush Comfort Plus noise-absorbing windows. All that's felt in here is the soft ambience that only comes from over 100 years of habitation.
There are six open fireplaces, hydronic heating throughout and split systems for zoned heating and air conditioning.
Outside, approx. 1400m2 allotment features both top and ground floor entertainment spaces, side street access to a double remote lockup garage off Laurel Street, and a stately garden with date palm in keeping with the house.
'Belmont' is a palatial family residence almost unmatched in heritage value, quality and class.
For your chance to secure a golden heritage gem, contact Nekti or Laura at Bendigo Real Estate for further details and an inspection.
