Controversial service station can open 24 hours, council says

BENDIGO'S council will allow a future 7-Eleven to remain open all night despite eight objections.
The City of Greater Bendigo signed off on Monday to change planning permit rules for the future service station at 2 Club Court, Strathfieldsaye.
Developers want to transform the site near Strath's town centre and have previously beaten the council's attempts to block the entire project with a favourable Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal ruling.
Monday's decision focused solely on a change to previously approved rules about the 7-eleven closing overnight.
Cr Matthew Evans said the council needed to abide by the planning umpire's previous decision and "make the best" of a project he had some reservations about.
Cr Marg O'Rourke knew some people would find a 24 hour business "contentious".
"I think I need to give some comfort to people, to say when you look at all the [planning] conditions - and there are 55 ... there are some things that have to be put in place before this can go ahead," she said.
They include an acoustic fence and other measures to dampen sound from the petrol station.
Eight nearby residents had objected but the council could not consider many of their arguments since they reprised arguments Victoria's planning umpire had previously overturned.
Other objectors said the opening hour changes had not come with enough noise impact assessments and could affect neighbourhood amenity.
Council officers earlier said they would not oppose a change in opening hours.
Just six vehicles pull into similar 7-Elevens in Ballarat at night, developers had told them.
"If this data is to be relied upon, this is a relatively low number of additional traffic expected to visit the site during the extended operating hours," council officers said.
Strathfieldsaye is now a "fairly large suburb" and could have more than 12,000 residents by 2036, Cr O'Rourke said.
"I understand totally where some of the residents are coming from but I have asked [others] out there as well and people are basically careless about whether it's 24 hours or not," she said.
"I see this as a need in a 10 minute neighbourhood [and] we should be able to give people the services they would like."
