Positive mindset the secret to Bendigo's success: Ryan

Bendigo's brilliant start to the BDCA season has been built around a positive mindset, according to new skipper James Ryan.
The Goers have won their first three games in emphatic fashion to set up an intriguing top-of-the-table clash with reigning premier Strathdale-Maristians at Atkins Street on Saturday.
"It's a credit to every single player that's come into our first XI this year,'' Ryan said.
"They've come in with a positive attitude and clear minds and we're confident we can play a positive brand of cricket.
"We couldn't be happier with a 3-0 start."
A positive brand of cricket is an understatement, particularly with the bat.
In three matches the Goers have made a combined total of 522 runs at a scoring rate of 6.5 per over.
In total, the Goers' batting line-up has hit 50 boundaries and 12 sixes.
The skipper himself is seeing the ball like a beach ball.
In his first season back from Premier Cricket Club Essendon, Ryan has made scores of 82 off 89 balls, 51 not out off 42 balls and 46 off 27 balls.
His form has eased the load on fellow left-hander Kyle Humphrys, who carried the Goers' batting line-up in recent years.
Humprhys has shown signs of his best in recent weeks with scores of 37 and 40 in his past two hits.
"He's going to be that rock for us in the middle-order,'' Ryan said of Humphrys.
"(On Saturday) he made 40 off about 30 balls, but he was patient and executed his strengths really well.
"He's a great asset for us."
The ultimate test for the Goers' new attitude is a meeting with the talent-stacked Suns.
Strathdale has beaten Bendigo in the past nine encounters between the two teams.
The Goers' last win over the Suns was a thrilling one-wicket victory in round 12 of the 2016-17 season.
"We've got a big challenge this week against Strathdale and I know the boys are really looking forward to that challenge,'' Ryan said.
"We're ready for it and it should be a really good game.
"We want to keep moving forward and play some good games of cricket."
