Positive mindset the secret to Bendigo's success: Ryan

By Adam Bourke
Updated November 21 2022 - 8:01pm, first published 5:30pm
Kyle Humphrys is an integral part of Bendigo's line-up. Picture by Darren Howe

Bendigo's brilliant start to the BDCA season has been built around a positive mindset, according to new skipper James Ryan.

