The Mount Alexander Shire Council will offer free green waste disposal to its residents in an effort to encourage and help them to prepare their properties for the bushfire season.
Residents will be able to dispose of garden and green waste at no cost at the Castlemaine and Maldon transfer stations from November 25 to December 12.
Shire emergency management coordinator Luke Ryan said now was the time to clear properties of fire hazards before the declared fire danger period.
"It's important to take steps to reduce the risk of fire around your property in the lead-up to summer," he said.
"Things to do in your garden to prepare for summer, include pruning bushes, cutting overhanging branches, clearing out gutters and relocating piles of wood away from buildings."
