Mount Alexander Shire residents offered free green waste disposal ahead of bushfire season

By Chris Pedler
Updated November 21 2022 - 5:02pm, first published 4:35pm
Mount Alexander Shire Council offices. Picture by Darren Howe

The Mount Alexander Shire Council will offer free green waste disposal to its residents in an effort to encourage and help them to prepare their properties for the bushfire season.

