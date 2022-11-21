RSPCA Victoria has put the call out for more volunteers over the Christmas/New Year holiday period to support their op shops across the state.
Volunteer positions are open to every Victorian, from students seeking valuable retail experience before starting a career; to senior residents looking for an opportunity to engage with their community; to supporters of RSPCA who want to join a community-based activity group.
RSPCA Victoria's op shops are run by dedicated volunteers, with all funds raised at the stores supporting the organisation's important work to end animal cruelty.
RSPCA Victoria's Retail and E-commerce manager Stephanie Neil said the organisation relied on volunteers for the day-to-day running of their op shops across the state.
"After a challenging couple of years, we are looking to expand our team of op shop volunteers across the state," she said.
"We are on the hunt for people who are passionate about helping animals in need by raising desperately needed revenue for the organisation."
RSPCA op shops offer different opportunities, with training provided for key retail tasks including customer service, sorting goods, and merchandising.
Volunteers are asked to commit to regular four-hour shifts where possible, however casual volunteering is also appreciated.
Those who can't volunteer but still wish to offer support can purchase goods from the op shops, or donate high-quality items for sale.
Some RSPCA Victoria volunteers sign up just for the companionship and the social connections the work provides.
"Our volunteers tell us they've made friendships with people whom they wouldn't have met otherwise," Ms Neil said.
"Everyone involved wants to contribute to helping animals in need and it's a great reason to leave home every day."
For more information or to apply as volunteer, visit this website.
