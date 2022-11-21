Young Hawk claims hat-trick in latest round of junior cricket

Rain failed to dampen the spirits of junior cricketers over the weekend.
Despite the testing conditions there were some great team and individual performances across multiple age divisions.
The highlight of the weekend was the performance of Eaglehawk under-12A bowler Cale Hinton.
In just 11 deliveries, Hinton took 5-7, including a hat-trick in the Hawks' win over Strathfieldsaye.
In a sign of his accuracy, all five of Hinton's wickets were clean bowled.
In under-16A, Eaglehawk duo Maysen Pettersen (78 not out) and Taj Taylor (75 not out) had a day out with the bat in the Hawks' win over Strathfieldsaye Jets.
Strathfieldsaye's Lachlan Dennis made a well-compiled 68 not out in his side's loss to Bendigo United.
In under-14A, Bendigo United's Riley Travaglia (50 not out and 3-3) had a great all-round game against Kangaroo Flat.
Eaglehawk's Harry Miller made a brisk 70 in the Hawks' win over Strathdale-Maristians Suns.
Strathdale-Maristians Blue's Brad Arnott had a great day with the ball, taking 4-10 off six overs.
UNDER-16A
Strathdale-Maristians Suns 7-134 (Ritchie 29*, Magee 28*, Purcell 21; Taylor 2-8, McKenzie 2-15) def Maiden Gully Marist 126 (McDonald 53, Mckenzie 23; Magee 2-5, Demeo 2-19).
Bendigo United 8-319 (Hay 71, Behrens 69, Cail 62, Austin 48, Willits 23; Robinson 4-36) def Strathfieldsaye 236 (Dennis 68*, Hunter 43, Matheson 37; Austin 3-23, Behrens 2-12, Farrelly 2-14).
Strathdale-Maristians Blue 256 (Grant 58, McMahon 51*, Spencer 42, Irwin 30, Pysing 22; Hayden 3-25, McKay 2-12) def Kangaroo Flat 5-147 (Smith 43*, McKay 29*, Burns 22).
Eaglehawk 5-243 (Pettersen 78*, T. Taylor 75*, Davies 30*, O'Hehir 24; DeAraugo 2-32) def Strathfieldsaye Jets 131 (Balic 30; Bradley 3-4, Brown 2-27).
UNDER-16B
Sandhurst 5-174 (Millar 31*, Van der hagen 30, Thakar 24*, Boylson 20; McCarthy 3-30) drew Bendigo United 3-42 (abandoned).
White Hills 7-130 (O. McMurray 38*, O'Brien 24, J. McMurray 23*; Flood 2-17, D. Overall 2/24) drew Bendigo 3-42 (abandoned).
UNDER-14A
Eaglehawk 6-205 (Miller 70, Hillard 22*) def Strathdale-Maristians Suns 8-121 (Byrne 27*, Brandt 25; Martin 3-8, Webster 2-21).
Maiden Gully Marist 5-198 (Egan 36*, Warren 34) def Strathfieldsaye 9-145 (Griffin 29*, Orr 26*, Mannes 26; Warren 2-24).
Bendigo United 6-250 (Travaglia 50*, Macumber 31*, MacDonald 29; Borg 2-26) def Kangaroo Flat 70 (Travaglia 3-3, MacDonald 2-4, J. Westley 2-8).
Strathdale-Maristians Blue 146 (Elliott 52, Kroschel 42*; O'Callaghan 2-9, Kelly 2-9, Frawley 2-22) def Strathdale-Maristians Orange 94 (Arnott 4-10).
UNDER-14B
Sandhurst 88 (Dempster 23; Tingley 2-4, Dowler 2-5, Coghill 2-11) drew Maiden Gully Marist Gold 1-42 (abandoned).
Golden Square 3-77 (R. Cavalier 2-10) drew Maiden Gully Marist Maroon 4-143 (Cavalier 47*, Douglas 21*) (abandoned).
White Hills 5-153 (Kleinert 37*; Singh 2-4) drew Strathfieldsaye 4-42 (abandoned).
UNDER-12A
Bendigo United 6-106 (Casey 24*) def Strathfieldsaye 4-75 (Adams 2-12).
Strathdale-Maristians Blue 7-97 (Brandt 31*; Doak 2-4) def Strathdale-Maristians Orange 5-73 (Schilling 2-2).
Eaglehawk 6-75 (Maher 3-3) def Strathfieldsaye Jets 8-54 (Hinton 5-7, McConnell 2-2).
Maiden Gully Marist drew Strathdale-Maristians Suns.
UNDER-12B
Maiden Gully Marist Gold 4-90 (Benaim 22*; James 2-6) def Maiden Gully Marist Maroon 7-25 (Brown 2-3, Unthank 2-7).
Strathfieldsaye 4-71 def Bendigo 8-49 (Bennett 2-0, Hodson 2-5).
Golden Square 5-90 (Winfield 2-1) def Sandhurst 8-48 (Lethlean 2-3).
White Hills 4-94 (Crocker 3-8) def Kangaroo Flat 4-77 (Gaskin 2-7).
