Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo schools and people share the spotlight at the Australian Training Awards

Chris Pedler
By Chris Pedler
Updated November 21 2022 - 6:08pm, first published 2:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Senior Secondary College principal Dale Pearce with colleagues Matt Kellow, David Lane and Jenny Moloney. Picture supplied

Training providers, educators and students from Bendigo have shared the spotlight at the Australian Training Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Pedler

Chris Pedler

Journalist and entertainment writer

Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.