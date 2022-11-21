Training providers, educators and students from Bendigo have shared the spotlight at the Australian Training Awards.
Bendigo TAFE was named Australia's top large training provider for its achievements in the vocational education and training sector.
"It's an honour to be recognised nationally for all the hard work our people do to make a real difference to the lives of thousands of students who choose to study with us each year," Bendigo TAFE chief executive Sally Curtin said.
"Our mission is to empower people, our community and industry with the skills to make a bright future, and this award is the perfect mark of our success."
At a high school level, Bendigo Senior Secondary College took out the School Pathways to VET Award.
BSSC's award came for its leadership in the Vocation Education and Training sector which includes a wide range of VET courses and an integrated delivery approach that lets students undertake VET cohesively with other parts of school life, learning and individual support.
TAFE students Desirae Kilduff and Franchesca Morrell were also finalists at the national awards.
Ms Kilduff, who has completed a Diploma of Leadership and Management/Diploma of Human Resource Management, was a finalist in the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Student of the Year Award.
Ms Morrell was a finalist in the Trainee of the Year award. She migrated to Australia at age 23 from the Philippines and worked for two years as a dental assistant before joining a clinic that offered the Certificate III in Dental Assisting traineeship.
"We're so proud to see our students recognised nationally for their commitment and dedication," Ms Curtin said. "They certainly have bright futures ahead of them."
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
