With the muddy conditions from the floods and the ongoing wet conditions, central and northern Victorian producers need to be aware of an increased risk of mastitis in their cows.
Agriculture Victoria Dairy Industry Development officer Richard Smith said cows standing in wet paddocks and moving through muddy and damaged laneways hade an increased risk of mastitis.
"There are a number of simple things farmers can do to manage the risk of mastitis developing in their cows, including maintaining good hand hygiene when milking and ensuring teats are clean before and after milking," he said.
Mr Smith said adopting the following simple practices would assist farmers in managing the risk of mastitis developing and spreading in the current conditions:
Wash and dry all teats before cups go on.
Strip cows every day to detect, treat and isolate clinical cases.
Cover all surfaces of all four teats with teat disinfectant. Healthier skin is easier to keep clean.
Talk to your milk quality adviser, veterinarian or dairy factory field officer to adapt these steps to your farm situation.
More information on managing and treating mastitis is available on the Dairy Australia website.
