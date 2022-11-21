Bendigo Advertiser
Central and northern Victorian farmers and producers urged to look out for mastitis in cows

Alex Gretgrix
Alex Gretgrix
November 21 2022
Picture by Mathias Beckmann/Pixabay

With the muddy conditions from the floods and the ongoing wet conditions, central and northern Victorian producers need to be aware of an increased risk of mastitis in their cows.

