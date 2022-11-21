Bendigo Advertiser

Logan ready to make his mark for Victoria at national titles

By Nathan Dole
Updated November 21 2022 - 3:40pm, first published 1:30pm
Bendigo's Caleb Logan will represent the Big V this week. Picture by Darren Howe

BENDIGO-BASED wheelchair football star Caleb Logan will play a key role in Victoria's attack when the Toyota Wheelchair AFL National Championships start on Tuesday in Diamond Valley.

