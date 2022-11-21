Logan ready to make his mark for Victoria at national titles

BENDIGO-BASED wheelchair football star Caleb Logan will play a key role in Victoria's attack when the Toyota Wheelchair AFL National Championships start on Tuesday in Diamond Valley.
A gun for Essendon in its run to the past three Victorian Wheelchair Football League grand finals, Logan capped the 2022 season by earning the Robert Rose Medal as the league's fairest and best player.
He also scored 115 goals, well up on his previous season best of 31 for the Bombers.
Since the Victorian season ended, Logan has put in plenty of time preparing to don the Big 'V' once again.
"It's our first national titles since 2019, and to be playing on home courts will be exciting," said Logan.
"The past five or six weeks the Victorian squad has trained on a Sunday at Diamond Valley."
A Lightning Carnival on Tuesday will involve matches of five-minute quarters.
Divisional games on Wednesday and Thursday will be seven-minute quarters, and the grand finals will be 10-minute terms.
It's a big commitment each footy season for Logan as he travels to Essendon's Hangar for Thursday training sessions, and then matches.
"Playing a game I love and a club I have supported all my life is incredibly rewarding."
The four-day national championships start on Tuesday at the Diamond Valley Sports and Fitness Centre in Greensborough.
Victoria will be aiming to deny South Australia being crowned champions for the sixth time in a row.
Teams of five take to the court and there is also an interchange bench.
"It's always action-packed," Logan said.
"Greatest challenge is trying to evade opponents and also not being tackled."
Players have three seconds to dispose of the ball by handpassing or an underarm throw after being touched by an opponent.
All states and territories will be represented at these championships which include Victoria and Australian Defence Force fielding two teams.
"The number of teams is now at 11," Logan said.
In 2019 the entry number was five.
Runner-up to Richmond in the race for this year's Victorian League premiership, Essendon has five players in the Victorian squad and another to play for Tasmania Devils.
Play will be across two divisions and include Northern Territory Thunder, NSW/ACT Rolling Rams, Queensland, RSL Active, and Western Australia.
First matches are at 9am on Tuesday and it's free entry for spectators.
All division one matches on Wednesday and Thursday will be on Kayo freebies, as well as the final round of division two on Thursday.
Kayo's coverage on Friday includes the celebrity match, and both grand finals.
The nationals website page also carries B-Live streaming, and ABC Sport digital radio will broadcast both of Friday's grand finals.
