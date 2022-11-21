A new interactive map will help residents see how flood recovery works are progressing and where flood waters have receded.
Goulburn-Murray Water (GMW) has developed the new interactive maps and are undertaking extensive maintenance and repair works on assets and infrastructure across its region following significant rainfall throughout October.
Delivery networks need to undergo repairs before customers with service points on the network can order water again.
GMW's Incident and Recovery general manager Daniel Irwin said the interactive maps would help customers understand which areas have been impacted.
"The Incident and Recovery team has made the identification and reinstatement of flood-impacted assets a priority," he said.
"Customers can use the interactive Water Delivery Availability Status map on our website to see whether their network has been affected or whether they are able to order water as normal."
The Water Delivery Availability Status map allows customers to search by their meter outlet number to find out if water delivery is available.
Customers who try to place an order while their water delivery network is under maintenance will receive a message asking them to speak to a GMW planner so they can confirm their needs and follow up on the required maintenance works on the system.
GMW has also developed an Infrastructure Recovery map to provide an overview of assessments and repairs.
The map shows the locations of repair works and their status. It also details the number of rapid assessments that are pending and the number that have been completed.
"Based on the extent of the flooding in different areas we have identified which of our assets may have been impacted and scheduled an assessment to be undertaken," Mr Irwin said.
"If the assessment reveals an asset does need repair, it is then added to our list of required works.
"The Infrastructure Recovery map enables people to see where assets have been repaired and where we have identified assets in need of repair."
