A $10,000 bursary to help agriculture students succeed in the industry is now open for applications.
Students entering their final two years of an undergraduate degree, with an interest and passion for the future of Australian rural industries, are encouraged to apply for the 2023 AgriFutures Horizon Scholarship Program.
The scholarship is a collaboration between several organisations and aims to provide eligible university students with a $10,000 bursary over two years and opportunities to develop their leadership skills and expand their networks.
As part of the program, students also attend an annual four-day professional development workshop and complete two weeks of industry work placements per year.
"Our cohorts are no longer made up solely of ag students from traditional farming backgrounds," AgriFutures Australia managing director John Harvey said.
"We now have scholars studying engineering, law, business and communications."
The Horizon Scholarship Program is open to students studying agriculture-related or STEM degrees with major studies and/or subject selections relevant to agriculture.
Mr Harvey said attracting people from non-traditional agricultural backgrounds would be crucial to solving the workforce challenges of the future and was excited to see the Horizon Scholarship Program evolve to meet this need.
MORE NEWS:
"We have scholars from the inner city in the same room as students from cattle stations in central Queensland, and this diversity in backgrounds and thinking is beginning to elevate the conversations beyond anything we've seen before," he said.
Current Horizon Scholar Thomas McPherson said there were some "brilliant ideas" flowing when all the scholars were together because of their shared common goal of wanting to improve and make a difference in agriculture.
"Agriculture has some issues that probably have simple solutions but others that require pretty complex solutions," he said.
"Being in a position where I have the privilege to soak up as much information as possible from those around me, even people you meet along the way at a conference, has been incredible and what I've enjoyed the most."
Mr Harvey said creating a platform for students to collaborate across traditional and emerging areas of agriculture would create a platform of networking, idea creation and forward thinking invaluable to the rural industries of the future.
He said they were thankful to their many industry sponsors who recognised the value and importance of the investment into future leaders.
Scholarship recipients will be selected on the basis of their commitment to a career in agriculture, as well as their leadership potential and tertiary academic record.
Applications close Friday, January 13, 2023 at 5pm. Shortlisted applicants must be available for a phone interview in February 2023, with scholarship winners to be announced in April 2023.
For more information, eligibility criteria, or to apply visit this website.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.