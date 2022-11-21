Up to 4000 Bendigo customers were left without power on Monday as wind gusts caused a number of power line faults.
A Powercor spokesperson said crews were working to restore power in Bendigo and surrounds with 2700 customers on Bendigo's western outskirts are without power and another 1200 customers to Bendigo's east offline.
"We're expecting to have customers back on supply throughout the course of the afternoon and evening," the spokesperson said.
Read more:
Wind was also to blame when a tree fell across lines in the Harcourt area this afternoon.,
The tree brought power lines wires down along White Gum Road, Barkers Creek and caused a minor outage.
Customers are reminded to stay well clear of any fallen powerlines and always treat them as live.
You can report any fallen wires to Powercor on 13 24 12.
After some severe storms over the weekend, people in central Victoria are being warned not to be complacent as more warnings come into place.
The State Emergency Service confirmed crews in the Loddon Mallee region attended 43 requests for assistance in the 24 hours leading to 6am this morning.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, a strong cold front is forecast to shift off the coast later on Monday morning and will produce a vigorous west to southwesterly airstream across a large portion of the state.
Damaging west to southwesterly winds averaging between 50 and 70 km/h with peak gusts up to 110 km/h are likely along much of the central and Gippsland districts.
For the remainder of the warning area, squally conditions will develop during the day with damaging gusts of up to 100 km/h possible, especially with showers or thunderstorms.
Winds are expected to moderate later in the evening, although central and Gippsland coastal locations will remain a risk.
Locations which may be affected include Bendigo, Maryborough, Horsham, Warrnambool, Shepparton, Seymour, Ballarat, Geelong, Melbourne, Wodonga, Wangaratta, Traralgon and Bairnsdale.
The State Emergency Service advises people should:
The next warning will be issued by 5pm.
The bureau has also alerted central Victorians to a renewed warning for some rivers in the region.
OTHER NEWS: Edwards proud of Bendigo West achievements
Moderate flooding is occurring downstream of Laanecoorie on the Loddon River following some rain in the area across the weekend.
Since 9.00 am Sunday, rainfall totals of up to 6mm have been observed across the catchment and further rainfall is forecast for the remainder of Monday into Tuesday.
The Loddon River downstream of Cairn Curran is at 2.03 metres and steady, with minor flooding occurring.
It is likely to remain around the minor flood level (2.00 m) Monday morning.
There are also minor flood warnings in place for the Avoca and Campaspe rivers.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.