Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the theft of numerous valuables in the state's north last week.
It is believed unknown offenders attended an Echuca business along McMillan Road business on November 19, where three vehicles were stolen.
The vehicles include a red 2017 Ford Mustang sedan, a grey 2014 Mercedes Benz C240 hatch, and a blue 2008 Ford Territory. The Mercedes Benz has damage to the driver's side tail light.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.