New highest individual score set in BDCA women's cricket

It seems just a matter of time before the first century in BDCA women's cricket is scored.
One week after Golden Square's Sarah Mannes posted 74, three players made big scores in Sunday's action.
Golden Square's Paige Conder fell just 16 runs short of triple figures when she made 84 against West Bendigo, Sandhurst opener Amanda O'Neill made a career-best 79 and, in the same game, Bendigo's Amy Ryan finished 66 not out.
Conder's 84 is the highest score in the four-year history of the league
Conder's innings broke the league record of team-mate Mannes, who made 76 twice last summer.
Conder had more than enough time to reach triple figures against the Redbacks.
Batting at number four, she started her brilliant knock in the fifth over and was dismissed in the 21st over of the Bulldogs' 25 innings
In between time she slammed 84 off just 57 balls, including 14 fours and one six.
Conder and team-mate Liz Christie (40 off 42 balls) added 127 for the fourth wicket to lift Square from a precarious 3-37 to 4-164.
The Bulldogs eventually finished 5-198 off their 25 overs.
Madison Cleeland (2-21) was clearly best with the ball for the Redbacks.
In reply, West Bendigo made 7-126, with Arielle Glatte (21) and Deonee O'Connell (21 not out) leading the way with the willow.
Abby Popple (2-6) and Christie (2-15) did the damage for Golden Square.
Flag favourite Sandhurst maintained its unbeaten record, but it didn't have everything its own way against Bendigo at Shadforth Park.
O'Neill showed her class with 79 off 66 balls at the top of Sandhurst's innings.
She hit 11 fours and two sixes to set up the Dragons' score of 2-155 off 25 overs.
The in-form Kate Shallard made 26 in a 97-run stand with O'Neill.
In the first two rounds of the season, Sandhurst conceded a total of 93 runs.
Bendigo didn't win the game but it had plenty of positives to take out of the game after its batters posted 6-141 against the Dragons potent bowling attack.
The Goers were 2-1 early before, firstly, Brit Mueck (28 off 20 balls) and Amy Ryan put the pressure back on Sandhurst.
Ryan's unbeaten 66 came off 58 balls and included nine fours and one six.
Rain forced an early conclusion to the Strathdale-Maristians versus White Hills game.
The Suns won on the Duckworth Lewis system.
They set up their win by restricting White Hills to 8-79 off its 25 overs.
Bridget Gallagher (3-12) and Macey Brereton (2-10) bowled superbly for Strathdale.
Chelsea Wearne (29 not out) played a lone hand for the Demons.
In reply, the Suns were 3-53 off 14 overs before rain stopped play.
Brereton capped a fine all-round game with 22 not out.
Jessy Matthews (2-7) took a couple of early wickets for the Demons.
