The next crop of Bendigo Pioneers players made a good impression at the club's opening pre-season training session on Sunday.
Hundreds of boys and girls attended the sessions at Epsom-Huntly Recreation Reserve.
The girls, under new coach Whitney Kennedy, trained in the morning, while Danny O'Bree took charge of the boys' program in the afternoon.
"We had a lot of numbers,'' O'Bree said.
"There were kids everywhere. I've never seen so many people at the parent information session at La Trobe Uni.
"We haven't had too many players knock back the invitation.
"What it creates is a lot of competition. We wanted to lift the standards in our region and (extra) numbers allows you to create that competitive environment.
"It's more headaches for us in terms of selection, but it's great for the standard of footy in our region."
The sessions weren't just about fitness work.
O'Bree said the Pioneers have a big focus on skills.
"We'll do a lot of craft and a lot of skill work, as well as work on our conditioning,'' O'Bree said.
"We felt in the past couple of years we've learned a lot about what we do conditioning wise.
"We've tested really well in the last couple of years. Our high performance team has been elite in that category.
"We feel as though we have a good handle on what we need to do conditioning wise and that's full credit to our high performance team."
The Pioneers will have training sessions on Mondays and Wednesdays leading into Christmas.
No cuts to the squad will be made until early to mid-February.
"The players get a program to do away from training which is controlled by the high performance team,'' O'Bree said.
"We'd love to do more group sessions, but it's a lot of time on the road for our kids.
"Over the Christmas break the players get a program to do where they're split into groups and it's a bit of a competition.
"A staff member is aligned with each group, some prizes are up for grabs and it creates some great competition within the program.
"(Former high performance manager) Jake Jennings brought it in. It's been a great success the past couple of years.
"The amount of work the kids do during that program sets them up for the season. We'll know who has done the work and who hasn't."
O'Bree said the club was still coming to terms with the sad passing of talent lead David Meade last month.
Meade's replacement, former Pioneers' coach Rick Coburn, started with the club on Monday.
"It's significantly tougher without such a pivotal part of our program,'' O'Bree said of Meade.
"The beauty of Meadey was that he was so organised and so good that he'd done a lot of setting up for 2023.
"In comes his great mate (Coburn), and mentor in a way, and they shared similar philosophies.
"The standards that had been created make it easier going forward.
"With some really good appointments, in my opinion, there's some light at the end of the tunnel and there's some real excitement within the program."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.