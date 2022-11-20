The Julie Douglas-trained Interest Free was the best-performed of the 12 Bendigo horses in Saturday night's Breeders Crown finals at Melton.
Interest Free ran third in the Group One $200,000 3YO Colts and Geldings Final behind potential superstar Captain Ravishing.
The Emma Stewart-trained Captain Ravishing broke the Melton track record on his way to winning by the best part of 30 metres from Flash Jimmy, with Interest Free running on resolutely for third.
"It's actually something special to sit behind a horse like this,'' driver Mark Pitt said post-race.
"I've sat behind many good horses in Ride High and a few others, I think this one is top of the tree that I've sat behind."
Captain Ravishing's mile rate of 1:51.1 eclipsed the 1:51.4 track record shared by Lochinvar Art and Hurricane Harley.
The Stewart stable won six of the 10 races on Saturday night.
Promising young Bendigo trotter Stevie Gee was well-backed in the 2YO Trotting Colts and Geldings final, but he lost his winning chance when he broke at the start.
The Alex Ashwood-trained colt did well to make good ground in the final 200m and he finished sixth behind impressive winner The Locomotive.
The David Van Ryn-trained Your Kidding was eighth in the same race.
Ashwood also had his smart mare Tay Tay finish fourth in the Group Two Breeders Crown 4YO Mares Championship.
The Clinton McSwain-trained Wendys Watching was seventh in the same race.
Rochester trainer Nevilla Pangrazio had Shesawish run a gallant sixth from a wide draw in the 2YO Trotting Fillies Final.
The remaining Bendigo-trained horses in the Group One Breeders Crown finals finished well back in their respective fields.
Meanwhile, the St Arnaud Pacing and Trotters Cup meeting was held on Sunday.
The highlight was the hometown win of Travel Bug in the trotters cup for the McNaulty brothers - Jason and Shaun.
The siblings only started their training partnership recently and Travel Bug's all-the-way win in the trotters Cup was the perfect way to kickstart their new venture.
Aided by a brilliant James Herbertson frontrunning drive, Travel Bug travelled beautifully in front and never looked like being reeled in.
It was a similar story in the St Arnaud Pacing Cup where Byalla Boy sped straight to the front and cruised to victory.
Trained at Gordon by Tim McGuigan, Byalla Boy broke through the $100,000 prizemoney mark when he scored his 15th career victory.
The $26 outsider proved too good for the well-supported Vanquished Stride, with Sew Shat third.
