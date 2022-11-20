Bendigo Advertiser

Bendigo pacer third behind Breeders Crown sensation Captain Ravishing

By Adam Bourke
Updated November 20 2022 - 6:22pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Captain Ravishing surges clear to win in track record time for driver Mark Pitt and trainer Emma Stewart. Picture by Stuart McCormick

The Julie Douglas-trained Interest Free was the best-performed of the 12 Bendigo horses in Saturday night's Breeders Crown finals at Melton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.