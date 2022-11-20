"He's a freak athlete": Dyson Daniels' defence earns high praise

Dyson Daniels' defence continues to earn rave reviews in the NBA.
The Bendigo basketball product had a quiet game in terms of statistics in the New Orleans Pelicans' loss to the Boston Celtics on Saturday (AEDT), but he still made an impression on the defensive end of the floor against the reigning eastern conference champions.
"He's a freak athlete. Plays defense really well,'' New Orleans Pelicans' point guard Jose Alvarado said of Daniels on nba.com.
"It's not just luck. That's why we drafted him - we knew how capable defensively he could be.
"Offensively, he's getting there, too. He wants to show that he belongs here and that he could guard anybody. With that attitude, obviously you have the drive to be a great defender, which he (has)."
Daniels went through a stretch of four games where he didn't hit the court, but he's made the most of his opportunities since then.
Star forward Zion Williamson has been sidelined with a right foot contusion and Daniels has relished the chance to gain more court time. His ability to impact matches without needing the ball in his hands all the time hasn't been lost on his team-mates.
Pelicans' forward Brandon Ingram likes what he sees in the former Bendigo Braves' guard.
"Every time he comes into the game and we need a big play out of him, he comes in and does it,'' Ingram said of Daniels.
"Whether that's on the defensive end, stopping guys, rebounding the basketball, being a play ahead."
The Pelicans' coaching staff have faith in giving Daniels major defensive assignments.
In his rookie season he's gone head-to-head with some of the biggest names in the game and has more than held his own.
LeBron James, Ja Morant and Luka Doncic are just three of the superstars Daniels has defended in his first eight games.
Arguably Daniels' toughest defensive test could come in his next game on Tuesday (AEDT) when the Pelicans (9-7) play Steph Curry and the defending champion Golden State Warriors (7-9).
