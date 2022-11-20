NSW Pride prevail in Hockey One League finals

There was nothing but pride on the field in Bendigo on Sunday for the finals series of the Hockey One League.
Both NSW Pride men and women succeeded in their grand final campaigns after valiant victories.
Pride women put it all on the line during their match against Brisbane Blaze.
The moment the game was underway on Sunday afternoon at the Bendigo Regional Hockey complex, the rain came down.
However, that didn't hinder either side on their quest for the championship.
Both teams were fruitless in the first quarter, but Pride swung into action halfway through the second with a field goal from captain Abby Wilson.
It wasn't long before Blaze would respond with a goal plus a conversion from Savannah Fitzpatrick to take back the lead 2-1.
Blaze had another scoring opportunity before half-time, but the expertise of goalkeeper Jocelyn Bartram kept the scores at 2-1 into the main break.
Pride's Grace Stewart then found an opening during the third quarter to equalise the scores at 2-2, but was unable to capitalise on the conversion to put her team ahead.
Both teams had plenty of opportunities during the last quarter, but by the end the scores were still level to set the scene for a one-on-one penalty shootout to decide the women's competition.
Goals from Mariah Williams, Stewart and Greta Hayes would see the Pride prevail 3-1 in the shootout to seal their first-ever premiership.
"I am so proud of everyone's efforts and how we came together as team," Wilson said
"Any time you come up against Brisbane it's always a hard-fought match.
"There's always that State of Origin type rivalry between NSW and QLD, especially with them coming off the win last season.
"We stuck it out with a gutsy effort from our girls which pulled us through in the end."
Wilson said there were plenty of nervous moments throughout the championship match.
"Taking advantage of the conversion is crucial," she said.
"It's a great format that's been added into the league and it makes games very exciting."
The conversion is a unique part of the competition, after a goal is scored, the scorer is then given a second chance at goal with an eight-second 1v1 against the goalkeeper.
Wilson is proud of her effort as captain this year and has embraced the opportunity to lead her squad to its first grand final victory.
"I was quite surprised when Peter Shea (head coach) gave me the opportunity to lead the girls," Wilson said.
"It's a privilege to be a part of the team but even more so as captain
"Everyone in our team is a leader. It was a full team effort."
In the men's it was a similar scenario in the first quarter with both the reigning champions in NSW Pride and the Perth Thundersticks both unable to capitalise in the opener.
During the second quarter, Pride's Ky Willott was the first to score with a goal at the 23-minute-mark, which he successfully converted to take a 2-0 lead into the main break.
The second half was tense as both sides wrestled back-and-forth for control of the match.
There were several scoring windows for both teams, but neither were able to capitalise. By the end of the fourth, the scores remained at 2-0 to hand the Pride men their second Hockey One League premiership.
Pride headed into the final series on the back of a losing streak, but if anything, it was a lesson they embraced.
"This is unreal," Pride men's captain Jack Hayes said. "It was well documented that we sort of couldn't win after losing three in-a-row. But today we came out and got the win."
Hayes said it was a big day for the entire club as both the men and women secured the championship.
"Especially for the women coming from finishing sixth in 2019 to come out and win this year is a real testament to NSW Hockey.
"We will all be celebrating tonight."
