No luck for Just Folk in The Gong

Bendigo galloper Just Folk had nothing go right in Saturday's $1 million The Gong at Kembla Grange.
The Josh Julius-trained galloper finished 14th in the field of 16 in the 1600m event.
Carrying topweight, a wide barrier and a drying track that was rated a good three by the time the race started proved too much for the gallant gelding.
Just Folk jumped well, but he was forced back to third last from his wide gate.
He didn't travel as well as he had in previous starts this campaign.
The six-year-old had plenty of mentions in the stewards' report.
"(Just Folk) raced keenly in the early stages and near the 1000m was bumped and taken in by Old Flame and, as a result, was eased from the heels of Parry Sound. Just Folk continued to race keenly throughout the middle stages. A post-race veterinary examination did not reveal any abnormalities."
Despite the bad luck, Just Folk still finished within four-and-a-half lengths of the winner.
Meanwhile, Bendigo father-and-son combination Brent and Jett Stanley combined for a win at Tatura on Saturday.
Brent trained and Jett rode Dexa Bill to victory in a benchmark 58 event over 1600 metres.
Apprentice jockey Jett came around the field with a well-timed run and powered home to win by more than two lengths.
It was the second time in less than a month that Jett has ridden a winner for his father. The duo combined to win with El Salto on Bendigo Cup day.
Sunday's Kilmore Cup meeting was abandoned because of the state of the track.
