Bendigo Advertiser

No luck for Just Folk in The Gong

Updated November 20 2022 - 2:52pm, first published 2:30pm
Just Folk finished well back in The Gong, but still had a great spring campaign for Bendigo trainer Josh Julius.

Bendigo galloper Just Folk had nothing go right in Saturday's $1 million The Gong at Kembla Grange.

Local News

