Wedderburn Band on song in ULCA clash

Wedderburn Band is the team to beat in Upper Loddon cricket after it upstaged Kingower on Saturday.
In the only match to be played because of wet weather, Wedderburn Band scored a convincing seven-wicket win on home turf.
Wedderburn's new-ball attack of Will Holt and Issac Holt set up the win with tight early spells.
The duo had combined figures of 2-19 off 14 overs, including six maidens, which put Kingower's free-scoring top-order on the back foot.
Kingower captain Braydon Welsh battled his way to 22, but he had little support. Lachlan Shelton (2-18) and Adam Postle (2-16) bowled well later in the innings as the home side restricted Kingower to 7-87 off its 35 overs.
Wedderburn Band needed just 23 overs to reel in the Kingower total. Tom Kirk made a well-compiled unbeaten 34 and fellow opener Lachlan Shelton chipped in with 25.
Wedderburn finished 3-96 and jumped to top spot on the ladder.
The Arnold versus Boort-Yando match was washed out.
