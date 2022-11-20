LABOR would stick an early education centre with Eaglehawk North Primary School if elected.
The party revealed on Sunday it would fast track the centre and three others elsewhere in the state as it announced locations for 30 government-owned operations.
The announcement follows the City of Greater Bendigo's warnings it might need to close Eaglehawk Kindergarten along with Bendigo Preschool and White Hills Kindergarten by 2027.
That would allow it to redistribute kindergarten places to parts of Bendigo with growing needs and rethink many of the city's ageing early years infrastructure.
It is too early to know whether those closures will come to pass.
The council paused work on its draft early years infrastructure strategy last July in light of state government announcements about free kindergarten and a 30-hour pre-prep year for four-year-olds.
A council spokesperson confirmed in October that work was unlikely to progress further until 2023.
Eaglehawk North's new centre would open in 2025 and include childcare, kindergarten and eventually pre-prep programs.
They might also provide other early childhood services where possible.
Labor has earmarked another 26 centre locations including Loddon, Maryborough and Rochester.
The party would have them - and another 20 services still to be confirmed - running by 2028 under the $584 million plan.
It is part of a wider package that includes $159 million to attract and develop early childhood educators.
The Coalition has been contacted for comment.
Its leader Matthew Guy spent the weekend spruiking new promises like a "one-click-shop" for all government services to deal with the "extraordinary" number of websites, portals and apps people currently use.
"Our plan will bring drivers licences, public transport tickets and more into the modern era, making everyday life simpler and easier," he said.
The Coalition also pushed a plan for up to 400 tennis clubs to get solar panels and LED light upgrades, while Labor promised 25 per cent of all music gigs would be held in regional Victoria.
That was part of a $34 million for live music across the state, along with grants of up to $1000 for musicians to perform.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
