United, Sedgwick play thrilling draw in rain-affected EVCA clash

United held on to force a draw in an enthralling Emu Valley Cricket Association clash with Sedgwick at Ewing Park.
In the only division one match that was played on a wet Saturday, United's innings was reduced from 75 overs to 43 overs after play was delayed by close to two hours.
The 43 overs still gave them a good chance of reeling in Sedgwick's total of 176, but the Rams' bowlers had other ideas.
United needed one player in its top-order to bat for a long period to ensure the Tigers got the full points, but it didn't happen.
Six of the Tigers' top seven reached double figures, but only two players passed 20.
Opener Jayde Mullane (25) and number four Mitch Blackman (31) made good starts and looked capable of leading the Tigers to victory.
However, every time United looked like putting together a strong partnership the Rams broke through.
At 3-93 in the 26th over United was on track for victory.
Dustin Elliott took the ball for the Rams and dismissed Alex Code (14) and Blackman in the space of two overs to put the pressure on the Tigers' middle-order.
After the double breakthrough Sedgwick skipper Jordan Ilsley returned to the bowling crease and claimed the key scalp of United captain Harry Whittle.
When Ilsley removed Tom Calvert and Dooley Niemann in the same over, United had fallen to 8-130 with 10 overs to be bowled.
Under immense pressure United's Mac Whittle and James Smith dug in and saw off 49 deliveries.
On the final ball of the penultimate over, Whittle was bowled by Ilsley for 15 off 32 balls.
That left Smith and Mitch Whittle to see off six deliveries to deny Sedgwick victory.
Smith defended six balls from Greg Thomas and United finished 9-151 to split the points with the Rams because the match was reduced to ordinary conditions.
Ilsley took 4-35 for Sedgwick, while Alec Robson (2-24) and Elliott (2-10) claimed vital wickets.
Although the Rams didn't get the full points, it was a confidence-boosting performance against one of the power sides of the competition.
The wet weather hit Axe Creek the hardest.
West Bendigo was in all sorts of trouble at 5-16 chasing Axe Creek's total of 239, but the second day was washed out.
Marong also dodged a bullet after being 2-2 in reply to Mandurang's 167, while California Gully was 3-40 chasing Emu CReek's 181.
Next weekend the EVCA plays a Saturday-Sunday round of matches.
Axe Creek hosts Emu Creek, Marong travels to Spring Gully, Sedgwick is at home to Mandurang and California Gully hosts United.
