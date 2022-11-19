Records broken in big day of Athletics Bendigo action

MORE records were broken or set as Athletics Bendigo ran the fifth round of Athletics Victoria Shield League on Saturday afternoon at the Retreat Road complex in Flora Hill.
Eaglehawk's Kathryn Heagney added to her record-breaking spree as she ran the 200m in 34.93 seconds to break the Bendigo Centre mark for the 70-plus age group.
In terms of wind readings it was perfectly timed by Heagney as the wind for heat six was 1.3, sandwiched between marks of 4.1 and 3.7.
For a record to be legal the wind must be 3.0 or less.
Finale to the track program was the 4 x 100m relay, which was a non-AVSL scoring event.
Sole entrant was the Bendigo Harriers 70-plus team of Leon Gilbert, Geoff Shaw, Hunter Gill and John Watson who clocked a time of 1:26.57 to be the Bendigo Centre record-holders.
In the fourth flight of discus, South Bendigo's Jayne Norton achieved a great mark of 31.42 metres to break the Bendigo Centre 40-plus record.
It was another great afternoon for the Norton clan as 13-year-old Kai scored 1315 points to be Bendigo Region's number one in the Most Valuable Athlete standings.
South Bendigo was third in division two on 18,940 as Mentone and Keilor St Bernards scored 24,961 and 19,559.
Stars for South Bendigo included Rhys Hansen, 1122 points; and Carol Coad, 1034.
The Bendigo Harriers were sixth in division two on 17,245 points.
Talented teenager Jake Gavriliadis, who is enjoying a consistent season on the track, was the Bendigo Harriers' top gun in the MVA race on 1273 points.
A World Masters decathlon champion for the 70-plus age group, Geoff Shaw scored 1038 points from high jump, discus, and 800m.
A week after being number one in the Premier division standings through the PowerPlay, Eaglehawk scored 38,609 points in Saturday's round where Diamond Valley and Essendon were best on 46,572 and 40,007.
Next best were Western Athletics, 31,964; and Box Hill, 29,376.
The Hawks had plenty of members feature in the MVA top 100.
Best for the in-form Borough were Cameron Smith, 1301; Terry Hicks, 1246; Cooper Richardson, 1245; Jorja Morrison, 1140; Olivia Graham, 1113; Sophie Scoble, 1113; Kathryn Heagney, 1070; Lily Marsh, 1068; Lincoln Norris, 1035; and Giselle Hattingh, 1030.
Bendigo University's tally of 2411 points earned third place in division five where Old Xaverians and South Coast were best on 3299 points and 2439 points resepctively.
Track and field action will be under lights this Friday night at the Retreat Road complex.
It will be a catch-up of the third round, originally scheduled for October 22, but was called off because of the storm threat.
Friday's meet will begin at 6pm when hammers are being thrown.
Spectators are welcome to attend the night session.
