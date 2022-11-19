Bendigo and White Hills were the big winners of Saturday's rain-affected round three of the Bendigo District Cricket Association.
Just two of the five first XI matches were played, with Bendigo proving too good for Bendigo United, while White Hills broke through for its first win of the season against Huntly North.
The couple of hours of rain that started falling late in the morning put paid to the Eaglehawk-Sandhurst, Golden Square-Strathdale and Kangaroo Flat-Strathfieldsaye matches.
Bendigo's dream start to the season continued.
The six-wicket win over the Redbacks gave the Goers a 3-0 record and a three-point lead ahead of Strathdale-Maristians at the top of the table.
In a match reduced to 28 overs per side, the Goers invited the Redbacks to bat and their bowlers never allowed the visitors to gain any momentum with the willow.
Bendigo United stand-in skipper Jake Thrum opened the batting and made a patient 46 off 72 balls, but there was little substance elsewhere.
Tom Starr (18) and Miggy Podosky (16) made starts, but didn't go on with it.
Scott Dole (2-25) and Declan Slingo (1-14) put the clamps on the Redbacks' top-order.
While scoring appeared tough in Bendigo United's innings, Bendigo skipper James Ryan made it look remarkably easy.
The left-hander, who was coming off two half-centuries in the opening two games, walked to the middle with his side 1-7 after seven deliveries.
After three dot balls to start his innings, Ryan exploded with 33 off his next 12 deliveries, including 19 off one Podosky over.
Ryan proceeded to hit three boundaries off Tobie Travaglia's first over before being dismissed by spinner Will Thrum when he holed out to Travaglia at mid-on.
From 1-7 off seven balls, Ryan lifted the Goers to 2-57 off 32 balls.
Ryan made 46 off 23 balls, with 42 of the 46 coming in boundaries - nine fours and one six.
That innings took the pressure off the Goers middle-order.
Kyle Humphrys maintained the aggressive approach and belted 40 off 29 balls before being dismissed by Will Thrum (2-28) with victory in sight.
The Goers finished 4-129 off just 15.5 overs and their already strong net run rate received another boost.
"The good thing about our bowling attack is I can throw the ball to anyone with confidence that I know what I'm going to get,'' Ryan said.
"We have set plans for each bowler and we've been executing them which makes my job as a captain much easier.
"With the bat we wanted to be positive and we wanted to take the game by the scruff of the neck.
"We bowled well to give us a target that was achievable, and that makes the batting group's job easier.
"With our batting depth it allows us to bat with freedom and put the pressure on the opposition."
The early return from injury of co-coach Brayden Stepien helped White Hills secure its first points.
In August, Stepien broke his left humerus playing football for Bridgewater and he underwent surgery to have two plates and 15 screws inserted.
The former Melbourne Renegades keeper/batter wasn't expected to return to cricket before Christmas, but he made the bold decision to play against Huntly North because of the Demons' lack of numbers this week due to injuries, illness and unavailability.
"I jumped in to make up some numbers,'' Stepien said.
"My arm was okay and I got through without anything drastic happening.
"In the field it was a little bit painful and when I played a few shots it hurt a bit.
"I don't want to push it too much, so I'll see how I pull up and see how we're off for players next weekend."
Stepien opened the batting with South African import Wian Van Zyl.
Chasing the Power's total of 7-114 off 25 overs, Stepien and Van Zyl didn't hold back.
Despite his arm injury, Stepien hit the fourth ball he faced over cover for six and raced to 20 off his first 10 balls.
Van Zyl showed his power with five boundaries and a six and the new opening duo added 65 inside seven overs before Stepien fell for 31 off 26 deliveries.
Van Zyl fell a short time later for 32 off 23 balls, leaving Gavin Bowles (23 not out) and Mitch Winter-Irving (18 not out) some valuable time in the middle.
The Demons won with eight wickets and 29 balls to spare.
Earlier in the day, Huntly North looked on track to post a more than competitive score when openers Shane Gilchrist (20) and Ryan Grundy (32) made a bright start.
The Power middle-order failed to take advantage of the solid foundation and they lost 6-20 at the backend of their 25 overs.
Van Zyl (2-17) played a role with his medium pacers, but it was spin twins Riley Fitzpatrick (2-19) and Nick Wallace (2-6) that turned the game the Demons' way.
Fitzpatrick picked up the prized wicket of Power skipper Adam Ward for a first ball duck.
Ward was clean bowled attempting to launch a six over mid-wicket.
"After losing our first two games, and not having a great week in terms of players being available, I thought our mentality today was excellent,'' Stepien said.
"That's what we're trying to bring on a week-to-week basis."
Bendigo 18
Strathdale 15
Strathfieldsaye 15
Golden Square 15
Kangaroo Flat 9
Eaglehawk 9
White Hills 6
Sandhurst 3
Bendigo United 0
Huntly North 0
Bendigo v Strathdale-Maristians
Bendigo United v White Hills
Kangaroo Flat v Golden Square
Eaglehawk v Huntly North
Sandhurst v Strathfieldsaye
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.