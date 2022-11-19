Bendigo Advertiser
Severe thunderstorm warning downgraded to 'stay informed' for Bendigo area

Alex Gretgrix
Alex Gretgrix
Updated November 19 2022 - 8:13pm, first published 8:00pm
Picture by the Bureau of Meteorology.

UPDATE, 8.05pm: The 'Prepare to take Shelter' warning has now been downgraded, with Bendigo residents urged to stay informed throughout the storm.

