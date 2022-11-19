UPDATE, 8.05pm: The 'Prepare to take Shelter' warning has now been downgraded, with Bendigo residents urged to stay informed throughout the storm.
People are told to be aware of potential hazards caused by the severe thunderstorm, including flash flooding, damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall.
The next update is expected by 11pm or as the situation changes.
EARLIER: Bendigo residents are being urged to prepare to take shelter as a severe thunderstorm rolls into the region.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, a trough and a cold front over eastern South Australia is advancing across western Victoria, forecast to reach the region later tonight.
Because of this, severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding over the next few hours.
This warning is issued for the northern country, north central and parts of the central, Mallee, south west, north east and Wimmera districts.
Locations which may be affected include Bendigo, Maryborough, Mildura, Warrnambool, Shepparton, Seymour, Ballarat, Geelong, Wodonga and Wangaratta.
Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging, possibly locally destructive winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours in parts of the Mallee, south west, Wimmera, northern country and north central districts.
Locations which may be affected include St Arnaud, Birchip and Ouyen.
What you should do:
If you are driving:
Call Triple Zero (000) in a life threatening emergency.
For severe weather related emergency assistance from the SES, phone 132 500.
Impacts in your area:
The potential impacts of thunderstorms in your area include:
Use multiple sources to stay informed:
The next warning is due to be issued by 9.55 pm.
