Monopoly's lost chance and why politics is failing all of us and we deserve better

This week's launch of a Bendigo specific version of the popular Monopoly board game will go down in history as an opportunity lost.
Now that the full board and the list of local businesses and destinations have all been revealed, and the initial fanfare and fuss has subsided, many of us are left scratching our heads and wondering could this have been better?
The answer is, of course, yes.
Advertising agency owner, horse trainer, vigneron and Fortuna Villa owner Paul Banks hit the nail on the head the other day when he took to social media to remind us of some of the game's shortcomings.
Mr Banks is never short of an opinion and he shoots from the hip, but his point that his beloved Fortuna Villa - this city's most historic home and a major drawcrad in itself, was not represented on the board. Neither was the iconic Shamrock Hotel.
No one can begrudge those behind the game from wanting to make a dollar of three from its release - and you don't need to look too hard to find the game stacked high on shelves in retail outlets across Bendigo, but it's important we realise this is a commercial representation of our city, and as such it does not mirror everything good about Greater Bendigo.
As a marketing opportunity, it's probably money well spent for some of those who occupy a prime position on the Monopoly board, but Mr Banks and I will not be the only people in Bendigo who can't help but think we could have done this better.
Speaking of better, there's now less than a week to go in the 2022 state election, and as many as 15 per cent of voters have already cast their vote.
It seems early voting is going to become an even bigger thing in coming elections, perhaps an indication people just want to get the process over and done with.
When this paper joined with its Victorian stablemates in Ballarat, Warrnambool, Wodonga, Horsham, Stawell and Ararat and asked voters what mattered most to them a few months ago, integrity in government topped the responses.
Ironically, Victorians now head to the polls with both major parties either already found to have done the wrong thing, or be implicated in IBAC investigations or referred to IBAC for possible investigation.
Both parties are entitled to the presumption of innocence, but it's an extraordinary situation for Victorian politics to find itself in to say the least. And it's also disappointing.
It just should not happen.
Politics deserves better than any sort of alleged behaviour or actions that come even close to resulting in a need for IBAC to have to roll up its sleeves and investigate.
We all do.
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
