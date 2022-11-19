Bendigo Advertiser

Furletti in fine form at 5000m state championships

Updated November 19 2022 - 9:33pm, first published 4:00pm
South Bendigo's Taryn Furletti.

SOUTH Bendigo Athletics Club's young gun Taryn Furletti was fifth in the under-20 final at Thursday night's running of Athletics Victoria's 5000m track championships at Box Hill.

