Furletti in fine form at 5000m state championships

SOUTH Bendigo Athletics Club's young gun Taryn Furletti was fifth in the under-20 final at Thursday night's running of Athletics Victoria's 5000m track championships at Box Hill.
Furletti ran strongly throughout the 12 1/2 lap contest to clock a time of 18:18.59.
The title was won by Piper Gay from Williamstown in 17:17.26.
The night's action included the showdown for the open 5000m championship.
Bendigo University's Matt Buckell ran the gruelling event in 14:19.71 to be 12th in a field of 21 at Hagenauer Reserve.
Buckell is coached by Birmingham Commonwealth Games runner and Bendigo's leading distance runner in Andy Buchanan, also a member of Uni Pride.
Race honours in the AV 5000m championship went to Lachlan Herd from Casey Cardinia in 14:11.21 to win in a dramatic finish from Queensland's Liam Boudin, 14:11.85.
Next were Collingwood's Dale Carroll, 14:12.27; Craig Appleby from Knox in 14:12.89; and Archie Noakes, 14:14.19, from the powerful Athletics Essendon.
Merlin Tzaros from Bendigo Harriers was on the entry list for the under-20 5000m, but did not start.
