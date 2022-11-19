PEOPLE have swamped early voting booths as the Victorian election enters its final week.
A combined 20,570 people had voted in Bendigo East and West by Saturday night - a fifth of voters in both seats.
Demand over the first six days of voting was 35 per cent higher than at the same stage of pre-polling in 2018's election.
Voting numbers eased on Saturday but it was too early to say whether that signaled the start of a broader slowdown or because less workers were in places like Bendigo's city centre.
If this week is anything like the last election, voters will flock in greater numbers as the days unfold.
An Advertiser projection suggests roughly half of all electors in Bendigo East and West could have voted by Friday evening, a day before official election day booths open.
The projection assumes an identical uptick in demand for pre-polling as what pre-poll workers saw the week before 2018's poll.
Those who have not yet voted can choose between seven candidates in Bendigo East and nine in Bendigo West.
It is not yet clear whether the major parties will make any more Bendigo-centric promises to sweeten their appeal to people yet to vote.
Both Labor and the Coalition have already promised funding for the Bendigo Art Gallery renovation, for example, and the ALP has promised money for a new Marong industrial park.
Both groups say their platforms contain other funding opportunities that could improve locals' lives.
Labor goes into the election as favourite to win the election, and to retain both Bendigo East and Bendigo West.
The vote count will begin on Saturday evening, once the final booths are closed.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.