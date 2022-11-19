Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo tech trailblazer Stef Cola declared a Superstar of STEM

Tom O'Callaghan
Tom O'Callaghan
Updated November 20 2022 - 5:43pm, first published November 19 2022 - 3:00pm
Bendigo resident Stef Cola has been named a Superstar of STEM for her leadership and to show girls and non-binary children career possibilities. Picture is supplied.

BENDIGO'S new superstar of STEM stops cyber attacks with computer programs used around the world.

