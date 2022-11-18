QEO cricket clinic a hit with Rochester students

Sixes were hit, catches taken and, most importantly, smiles were as broad as the hats on their heads.
Nearly 200 students from Rochester Primary School and St Joseph's Primary School participated in a special event at the Queen Elizabeth Oval on Friday.
The cricket clinic was designed to bring a smile to the faces of the kids whose houses, schools and local cricket grounds have been damaged in the recent floods.
The students, who have been bussing to Bendigo daily to complete their schooling, participated in two hours of fun cricket activities delivered by Cricket Victoria staff.
The day featured player appearances, a visit from the Melbourne Renegades mascots and Woolworths Cricket Blast games and activities.
Cricket Victoria cricket manager Mallee Murray and Northern Rivers Jacob DeAraugo said it was a great opportunity for cricket to support the local community.
"These kids and their families have gone through a lot in the last couple of months - having their lives turned upside down by the catastrophic floods that impacted Rochester and so much of Victoria," DeAraugo said.
"Days like this are a positive distraction from cricket being impacted locally in Rochester.
"It will give the students a great opportunity to enjoy themselves and play our great game.
"We've had so many Cricket Victoria staff and players put up their hands to assist with the program - the support has been overwhelming."
A rare day of beautiful weather and the perfect condition of the QEO made for a brilliant two-hour session for the students.
They played mini games around the ground, while the opportunity to take some classic catches on the Melbourne Renegades inflatable jumping castle was a highlight for many of the youngsters.
Cricket Victoria general manager community cricket David White said Rochester was a significant cricket town.
"Rochester is well known in the region for its love of local sport and cricket is no different with a number of junior teams, men's and women's teams normally in action at Rochester Cricket Club,'' white said.
"There is an enormous volume of work to be done in the recovery process, but this is about giving the kids a chance to enjoy themselves through their love for cricket."
Late last month Bendigo's Red Energy Arena hosted students from the Rochester area for a day of fun activities.
More than 300 students spent the day at the stadium participating in sports such as netball, volleyball, basketball and a host of other activities.
