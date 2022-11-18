Bendigo Pioneers duo selected in elite academy squads

Bendigo Pioneers' duo Lila Keck and Harley Reid have been selected in the AFLW and AFL Academy squads.
The squads include 30 of the most talented boys and girls from across Australia, with the players eligible to be selected in the 2023 AFLW Draft and 2023 AFL Draft.
The AFLW Academy will commence with a camp in January, which will be followed by camps in April and June, and a match.
The AFL Academy will come together for an induction camp in December, before reconvening for camps and matches in April and May.
"Selection in the NAB AFL and AFLW Academy is a significant achievement and all players are thoroughly deserving of their place in the squads," National Academy Manager Tarkyn Lockyer said.
"We are very excited about the high level of talent within this group of future stars of the AFL and AFLW, many of whom have already showcased their outstanding skills and abilities at representative level.
"As part of their selection in the 2023 NAB AFL and AFLW Academy, players will be given the opportunity to continue to develop on and off the field under the guidance of expert coaching, high performance and wellbeing staff.
"They will also be given the opportunity to be part of AFL and AFLW environments by attending training sessions with AFL and AFLW clubs, which will provide first-hand experience of the standards required to make it at the highest level."
