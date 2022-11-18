Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ

Bendigo Pioneers duo selected in elite academy squads

Updated November 18 2022 - 5:20pm, first published 5:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lila Keck and Harley Reid are in the AFLW Academy and AFL Academy respectively.

Bendigo Pioneers' duo Lila Keck and Harley Reid have been selected in the AFLW and AFL Academy squads.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.