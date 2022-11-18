Bendigo Advertiser

Odds against Just Folk in The Gong, but Julius still confident

By Adam Bourke
Updated November 18 2022 - 5:09pm, first published 5:00pm
Just Folk can add to his $736,913 in career prizemoney in Saturday's The Gong at Kembla Grange.

Topweight, a poor barrier and a dry track - it's far from an ideal situation for Bendigo galloper Just Folk, but trainer Josh Julius is not concerned.

