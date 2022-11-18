Odds against Just Folk in The Gong, but Julius still confident

Topweight, a poor barrier and a dry track - it's far from an ideal situation for Bendigo galloper Just Folk, but trainer Josh Julius is not concerned.
Bendigo's number one galloper is back across the NSW border for another lucrative assignment - the $1 million The Gong (1600m) at Kembla Grange on Saturday.
Just Folk is proven the Sydney way of going after winning the Ajax Stakes in the autumn and running a gallant second to Cascadian in the Craven Plate in the spring.
A capacity field of 16 will run on Saturday and Just Folk is likely to start from barrier 14.
"I'm not too worried,'' Julius said.
"It's an evenly-weighted race, it's a $1 million race and it looks like it will be a truly-run race. We're definitely going to need some luck because we'll probably be in that three-deep line.
"That's where the horse has largely been this preparation, so we know that doesn't hurt him. He likes to have galloping room.
"The advantage from that position is you can pick and choose when you go rather than being bottled up on the inside and waiting for a run.
"Sometimes in some of these races you can get horses sneaking in under the minimum (weight), but that's not the case with his race. You can mount a case for every horse in the race, it's a very even field and a true handicap."
Julius decided to keep Just Folk's travel plans normal.
Instead of basing himself at Kembla Grange this week he travelled to Sydney to stay at the Warwick Farm stables of Ciaron Maher and David Eustace - the same base he utilised for previous success trips north.
"This is his third trip to Sydney and he always seems to travel well,'' he said of Just Folk.
"He knew exactly where he was when he got off of the float, he had a nice long walk and he was on his toes.
"He ate up overnight and he had a jog on the treadmill this morning which is normal for him.
"The dry track doesn't hurt us, but it assists others.
"We'll be on good ground, we're the topweight and we've drawn wide, so we don't tick as many boxes as we'd like to, but for the race that it is and where he is at this preparation, he deserves his chance."
