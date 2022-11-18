Back and bigger than ever, Bendigo's Biggest Ever Blokes Lunch celebrated its return after two years of cancellations.
About 400 people came through the doors for the event, which raised $125,000 for prostate cancer research and treatment.
Of the money raised, $25,000 will go towards Bendigo Health's Gobbe Wellness Centre which provides complementary therapy for clinical treatment, such as massage, yoga and mindfulness activities.
The remainder will go to the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia.
A spokesperson for the organising committee said the event was well received, with many turning out in support of prostate cancer survivors.
Survivor and president of the Bendigo Prostate Cancer Support Group, Neil Macdonald addressed the crowd and special guests included Hawthorn legend Dermott Brereton and comedian Des Dowling, who served as MC.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.